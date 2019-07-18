Photo Gallery 2 Images
MASON CITY, Iowa - First responders are on the scene of an apparent explosion at a home.
A house in the 500 block of N. Adams Ave. suffered significant damage during an incident Thursday morning.
You can see part of the house suffered extensive damage with windows and a side of the home being blown open.
Neighbors reported hearing a loud noise prior to seeing the damage to the residence.
There is no word yet on any injuries. We have a reporter on the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.
Related Content
- Apparent house explosion near downtown Mason City
- Children's museum coming to downtown Mason City
- Another snag in Mason City's downtown development
- House fire in Mason City
- House fire in Mason City
- No injuries in Mason City house fire
- House catches fire in Mason City
- Investigation into Mason City house fire
- Mason City Housing Authority opens new location
- State okays $9 million for downtown Mason City development
Scroll for more content...