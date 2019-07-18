Clear
Apparent house explosion near downtown Mason City

KIMT photo

A house in the 500 block of N. Adams Ave. suffered significant damage during an incident Thursday morning.

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 8:52 AM
Updated: Jul 18, 2019 9:32 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - First responders are on the scene of an apparent explosion at a home.

A house in the 500 block of N. Adams Ave. suffered significant damage during an incident Thursday morning.

You can see part of the house suffered extensive damage with windows and a side of the home being blown open.

Neighbors reported hearing a loud noise prior to seeing the damage to the residence.

There is no word yet on any injuries. We have a reporter on the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

