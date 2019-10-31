Clear
Car fire in SE Rochester connected to Tuesday shooting

The vehicle had a bullet hole in the radiator, causing the fire.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - KIMT News 3 has confirmed a vehicle that caught on fire in SE Rochester Thursday night was involved in a shooting in the city on Tuesday.

A Sergeant with the Rochester Police Department tells KIMT News 3 the vehicle was connected to a shooting on Turnberry Drive SE where one man shot at another man as he ran behind houses in the neighborhood.

Police say the vehicle had a bullet hole in the radiator, which ultimately caused the car to overheat and catch on fire Thursday.

Previous coverage below.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - KIMT News 3 is on the scene of a car fire in Southeast Rochester.

Our reporter on scene can see smoke coming from a vehicle in the Oak Terrace Mobile Home Park.

Rochester Police and Fire Departments are on scene.

Authorities say the vehicle was about 15 feet away from a trailer when it was on fire, but crews were able to extinguish the flames before the fire spread.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Stay with KIMT News 3 as we work to learn more on this developing story.

