Car fire in SE Rochester connected to Tuesday shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. - KIMT News 3 has confirmed a vehicle that caught on fire in SE Rochester Thursday night was involved in a shooting in the city on Tuesday.

A Sergeant with the Rochester Police Department tells KIMT News 3 the vehicle was connected to a shooting on Turnberry Drive SE where one man shot at another man as he ran behind houses in the neighborhood.

Police say the vehicle had a bullet hole in the radiator, which ultimately caused the car to overheat and catch on fire Thursday.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - KIMT News 3 is on the scene of a car fire in Southeast Rochester.

Our reporter on scene can see smoke coming from a vehicle in the Oak Terrace Mobile Home Park.

Rochester Police and Fire Departments are on scene.

Authorities say the vehicle was about 15 feet away from a trailer when it was on fire, but crews were able to extinguish the flames before the fire spread.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

