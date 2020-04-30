MASON CITY, Iowa – The residents of River City Apartments were forced out Thursday afternoon by an apparent fire.
Mason City police and the Mason City Fire Department blocked off the section of North Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the former YMCA building to respond. Residents were left to sit or stand on the sidewalk.
There are no details on the cause of the fire or any injuries or damage it produced.
Related Content
- Apparent fire at old YMCA building in downtown Mason City
- Mason City YMCA begins Summer Feeding program
- Mason City Family YMCA announces new CEO
- Downtown Mason City vandal sentenced
- Deceptive smell causes stir at downtown Mason City building
- Historic haunted building tour in downtown Mason City
- Mason City Family YMCA to close for a week
- Mason City YMCA hosts virtual 5k called 'quaRUNtine'
- Children's museum coming to downtown Mason City
- Another snag in Mason City's downtown development
Scroll for more content...