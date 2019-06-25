Police: 7 dogs seized from Mason City residence

MASON CITY, Iowa - KIMT was on scene Tuesday afternoon as seven dogs were seized from a Mason City residence.

The operation involving the Mason City Police Department happened in the 700 block of 13th St. SE.

Neighbors who spoke to KIMT said that the house has been a source of trouble on the street.

Police said if the family can pay for rabies vaccines and licenses for the dogs they will release them. The occupants of the home told police some of the dogs belong to relatives.

