App sparking privacy concerns

ROCHESTER, Minn.-We're in the age of social media. You can instantly reach millions of people around the world from your phone. Even apps can transform you into almost anything. The Faceapp has gone virtually viral.

The app can remind you of your youth or give you a glimpse into the future.

However, it's sparking security concerns for users.

“Yeah i love using it,” said Aubrey Winterfield.

“I just downloaded it last night,” said Anna Gunderson.

Millions of people including celebrities like Drake and The Jonas Brothers are joining in the fun.

The app was developed partly in Russia. When you accept the app's conditions, you are giving the app access to all your pictures and maybe more.

“That makes me a little nervous. I don't like that. I just don't read the fine print,” said Gunderson and Bartholomew.

Faceapp's terms of service give the company license to use your content. All of our apps use our data, but that's unlikely to prevent us from using everything from Instagram to Facebook.

“It's already out there so why does it really matter you can literally look up someones name and there's a picture of them and everything,” said Winterfield.

This is serving as a reminder to think twice before you download.