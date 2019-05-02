Clear

App lets people buy, access Iowa hunting, fishing licenses

A new state system lets people use an app to buy and access Iowa hunting and fishing licenses.

Posted: May. 2, 2019 8:27 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A new state system lets people use an app to buy and access Iowa hunting and fishing licenses.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the Go Outdoors Iowa app also lets people manage profile information, apply for quota hunts, view regulations and report harvests.

The app is available for free through the App Store or Google Play Store. More information about it is available on the department website.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 42°
Albert Lea
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 42°
Austin
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 42°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 44°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 43°
Tracking much drier weather starting today!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Slow Clearing Skies

Image

Rochester getting to know its new police captain

Image

Weiss murder trial continues

Image

SAW: Mac Horvath

Image

Bulldogs are ready for season

Image

Five local athletes sign college offers

Image

'Cradle to Career' aims to make sure all Rochester students succeed

Image

Rochester bike share program open for the season

Image

Mason City bike program relaunched

Image

Dental bags for kids

Community Events