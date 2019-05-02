App lets people buy, access Iowa hunting, fishing licenses

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A new state system lets people use an app to buy and access Iowa hunting and fishing licenses.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the Go Outdoors Iowa app also lets people manage profile information, apply for quota hunts, view regulations and report harvests.
The app is available for free through the App Store or Google Play Store. More information about it is available on the department website.
