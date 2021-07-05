Apartment garage fire in Rochester heavily damages trash room

ROCHESTER. Minn. – Fireworks weren’t the only things lighting up Sunday night in Rochester.

The Fire Department says it was called to Heritage Manor Apartments in the 2500 block of 18 ½ Avenue NW just before midnight to deal with a garage fire. Crews say they arrived to find a trash room on one end of a multi-unit connected garage being consumed by flames.

As firefighters worked to knock down those flames, garage doors in the unit were forced open to check if the fire had spread. The Rochester Fire Department says damage was primarily limited to the trash room. No estimate is available on the extent of the damage.

There are no reported injuries with this fire. The Fire Department responded to the scene with Engines 4, 3, 16, and 1, Truck 42, and Battalion Chief 2. Rochester police and Mayo Clinic Ambulance also assisted with this incident.