Apartment complexes in Minnesota prepare to reopen amenities

ROCHESTER, Minn. - More places are reopening in Minnesota as part of phase three of Governor Tim Walz' "Stay Safe Minnesota" plan, including fitness centers, pools, and clubhouses at apartment complexes.

There will still be guidelines in place such as seating and equipment spread out, as well as limiting the number of people.

Property Manager Banazir Nasimova tells KIMT News 3 it's been challenging working with constantly changing guidelines.

"Because we are a business, we have to follow the guidelines that the government set for us," Nasimova said. "So there has been some frustration, but at the same time people are understanding."

If you have specific questions about what your complex is doing, contact the leasing office.