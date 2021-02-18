Apartment complex shooting sending 2nd Rochester man to prison

ROCHESTER, Minn. –A second man is going to prison for a shooting that left a man paralyzed.

Abdirahman Abdukadir Abdullahi, 28 of Rochester, was initially charged with attempted murder but pleaded guilty to 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Abdullahi was sentenced Thursday to three years and five months in prison, with credit for 528 days already served.



Iman Iman Iman Iman

Abdullahi and Iman Abucar-Hagi Iman of Rochester were both arrested for a shooting on August 7, 2019, at Meadow Park Apartments. Police say a man was left paralyzed after being shot in the chest, back of the head, and below the knee.

Iman was previously sentenced to 12 years and two months in prison after pleaded guilty to that and another shooting in April 2019.