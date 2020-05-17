One arrested after apartment assault Friday in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Charges are filed against a man accused of forcing his way into an apartment and beating the person inside.

Abdirahman Mohamed Sufi, 27, was arrested Friday afternoon for 2nd degree burglary, 3rd degree assault, and disorderly conduct.

The Rochester Police Department says officers were sent to the 1900 block of 17th Street SE around 2:15 m Friday. Investigators say Sufi pounded on the rear window or an apartment and demanded to be let in. He’s then accused of gaining access to the secure building and pounding on the victim’s front door. Police say when the victim opened the door, Sufi pushed his way in and punched the victim multiple times in the head and neck.

The victim was taken to St. Marys Hospital by ambulance for evaluation.