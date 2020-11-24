Anytime Fitness Stewartville switches to virtual training sessions

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Gyms have been forced to find alternative ways to make money and keep their clients engaged during this shutdown.

KIMT News 3 talks with Jared Johnson, the General Manager of Anytime Fitness Stewartville, about how they are changing up their services.

Anytime Fitness Stewartville says it is now offering virtual one-on-one training sessions with personal trainers.

They are also offering multiple group fitness classes and team training training classes all virtually.

Another addition to remote gym environments is the rental of gym equipment.

Members can borrow equipment for a small fee and security deposit.

Anytime Fitness Stewartville says they are trying to find ways to keep their clients motivated, while also making some money to pay their employees.

"That's hard. We were not able to hold on to every single employee. One of our personal trainers, he saw a drop in 65% of his personal training clients since the last time we closed," says Johnson.

Johnson also tells me they are planning to do some virtual nutrition sessions for their members.

For more information about what Anytime Fitness Stewartville has to offer, here is the link to their Facebook page.