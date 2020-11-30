Anytime Fitness Stewartville has online wreath auction to support NAMI

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A local gym is putting the spotlight on mental health and the stigmas associated with mental illness.

The effort comes at a time when gyms across Minnesota are closed.

Anytime Fitness in Stewartville is holding a wreath auction on their Facebook page here.

All the proceeds will go to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

The auction begins Monday, November 30, and there are twenty-seven wreaths to choose from.

Each wreath has its own unique theme.

Jennifer Hruska, the assistant manager of Anytime Fitness Stewartville, tells KIMT News 3 she is hoping to raise awareness about NAMI and change the stigma surrounding depression.

"From one person fighting depression to another person, just don't give up. Don't give up. Fight. Stay strong. That's the best advice that I can offer right now and hope that's enough," says Hruska.

The starting bid for each wreath is $10.