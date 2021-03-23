Any potential changes this tax season?

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Have you filed your taxes yet? You now have more time.

Last week, the IRS announced the federal tax deadline would be pushed back to May 17, with the agency citing to allow taxpayers and tax preparers extra time to work through tax issues as the pandemic continues. For state taxes, however, the filing date remains April 30.

Anita Winter with H&R Block says appointments are picking up.

"The IRS didn't open until February 12, which is later than normal. It's been pushed back. It's been busy, steady."

She notes of some changes during this tax season, including that stimulus checks are not taxable (as they are reconciled), as well as unemployment under $10,200 per person.

"Just look for every credit and deduction you can get, and make sure you have everything you have coming for you."

For refunds, Winter notes it may take about 21 days, though it could be longer due to the continued processing of stimulus checks and subsequent delays.

"If you want to get your refund sooner, you should probably file your taxes as soon as you can."