Antique auto club reaches golden milestone

North Iowa Vintage Auto Club celebrating 50 years

Posted: Jun 3, 2019 12:50 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - With warmer days finally here, you may be thinking of pulling that '68 Camaro out of storage and going for a summer drive.

The North Iowa Vintage Auto Club hosted a car show at the Kinney Pioneer Museum on Sunday to commemorate their 50th anniversary, featuring cars from many different brands and styles like a '68 Camaro and Studebaker.

Carol Kastler is one of the club's founding members, and notes why he and many other members are dedicated to preserving a piece of American automotive history.

"Back in the 50s and 60s, cars were made for fun. You drove them, you took the family out on trips on weekends. Now it's just to get from A to B."

While there still is a sizeable group, there is a need for more younger people to take part.

"As the years have gone by, most of them are older or middle aged now. The younger people like the street rods, what we call them, which are modified. But we like them all. We'll accept any of them in our club."

The club is part of the larger Antique Automobile Club of America, which has over 360 clubs in all 50 states, plus Manitoba and Ontario in Canada.

