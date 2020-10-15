Anticipating a busy, record breaking absentee voting season in Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa - Absentee voting officially opened in Iowa last week, and since then, the Cerro Gordo County Auditor's office has been busy with voters wanting to make their voices heard ahead of November 3.

County Auditor Adam Wedmore anticipates vote by mail and in-person voting records in the county to be shattered soon: over 9,400 ballots have been mailed out or voted on in person, with the previous record of about 10,000 being set in the 2016 election. On average, about 150 voters stop in at the Auditor's office to vote in-person. On the first day of absentee voting last Monday, 234 voters came in to cast their ballots.

Wedmore has heard from other auditors across Iowa about how busy they've been, and it's a similar situation playing out statewide.

"From what I'm seeing from the aggregate data coming from the statewide level, it seems to be across the board in virtually every county is seeing very good turnout with either absentee voting in person or absentee voting by mail."

To allow those who may not have the time during the week to vote absentee, the Auditor's office will be open on the last two Saturdays in October, the 24th and 31st. The last day you can vote absentee at the Auditor's office is November 2.