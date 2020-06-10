Antibody testing taking place in Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa - MercyOne North Iowa is looking for COVID-19 antibodies using a process called serology testing.

So far, the program has tested 302 people in Cerro Gordo County. Of those only 3 people have been found with coronavirus antibodies.

Finding out who has antibodies to COVID-19 is an important measure for health officials who are trying to respond to the outbreak.

On Wednesday afternoon, Dr. Sandra Crosara from MercyOne North Iowa explained that understanding how coronavirus immunity works, needs more research.

"We need more time and more studies to get better answers. However, what I can tell now is that the antibodies don't necessarily mean that we are going to be immune to the disease forever," said Dr. Crosara.

She also mentioned the antibodies may only last a few months, similar to antibodies for other coronaviruses. Still research into COVID-19 antibodies is ongoing.