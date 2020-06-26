Anti-racist reform petition presented to Rochester school board members

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's a call for change in the Rochester Public School District. Several former RPS students have started a petition demanding that the district immediately implement anti-racist education reform and create an anti-racist school environment.

The petition has more than 1,200 signatures. On Thursday night, the former RPS students who started the petition met with 3 members of the Rochester School Board.

"They really listened to everything that we had to say and they gave us really positive feedback as well. And I feel like after having a conversation with them, it made me realize that if we start just talking about these things, a solution can happen," said Ohemaa Kyei-Baffour, one of the former RPS students who started the petition.

While there is a long way to go, it's one step closer to achieving their ultimate goals.



"I hope that this will bring lasting change, and that the changes and the measures that are taken will continue to be built upon instead of being a one time thing," said former RPS student Serena Shah.

"In every single class, in math, in history, in English, we can talk about how each and every one of us has made a contribution to developing that subject. So for example, English, how have minority authors contributed to expanding English," Kyei-Baffour said.

The Rochester School Board Chair says the district is concerned with many of the same issues raised in the petition and they're hoping this will be a continued dialogue with students.