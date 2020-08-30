Anti-racist Lending Library in Oronoco designed to raise awareness about racial inequalities

ORONOCO, Minn. - The death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police Officers in May caused unrest throughout the nation. Now, the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin is causing the same.

Two Oronoco sisters are on a mission to raise awareness about systemic racism and help educate the community. Dana and Annie started the Anti-racist Lending Library. They noticed the conversations and outrage about racism started to die out about a month after the death of George Floyd, so they wanted to create something more permanent. In pantry, you'll find books for all ages, fiction and non-fiction and not just ones about racism, but also books that portray characters of people in color and are written by a black author.

They've received messages from all over of people asking how they can get involved or how they can help. Annie explained there's a lot of work that still needs to be done, but we can start by picking up a book and learning. The active effort is so important," said Annie. "That's another reason why we wanted to do this is to take one of those barriers away and say, 'hey, read a book. Learn about this. Learn about black history. Learn and dig into anti-racism and what your part is in that and by the way, here's the book.'"

Dana said racial injustices are generational and when you start educating people at a young age, that's how we start making a positive change in the future. "Hopefully, they don't start this work when they're close to 40 like we have," explained Dana. "You can start this work with your kids, with your toddlers. We have an anti-racist baby book. So this work can be done with your whole family."

The sisters are pairing up with a black owned publishing company from the Twin Cities and they will soon be receiving a new box of books that will be available. There's a Facebook page where you can browse what books they have in the lending library, then you can sign up to check them out.