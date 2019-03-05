Another winter storm? It's possible this weekend

A strong signal for a messy weekend storm has been very consistent in model runs. Saturday temperatures will climb to the middle 30's allowing for a soggy stretch of rain showers in the late morning through the afternoon.
Saturday evening/night we will see the rain transition to an icy mix and eventually snow.
This snow, heavy at times, should persist into Sunday morning at least. Decent accumulations, both in rain and snow, are possible.
