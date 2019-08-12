Another storage unit theft reported in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A woman suffered between $5,000-$10,000 in losses after someone allegedly stole from her storage shed.

A report was taken Saturday at Stockade Storage (1308 Hadleyview Dr. NE) after a 38-year-old female went to check on her storage unit and noticed the lock was removed.

There were 32 18-gallon totes missing. The items included crafting supplies, holiday decorations, cloth and Legos.

The burglary happened sometime between March and August of this year.