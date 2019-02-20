Another snow another clean up

KIMT NEWS 3- Freeing the snow from your windows on your car is getting a little exhausting.

“It is kind of tiring doing it constantly,” said Tiffany Hanson of Clear Lake.

Some are calling in the kids to give a helping hand others are coming up with unique ways to get their car as clean as possible.

“With the shovel I thought it would scratch my car so I use the broom” said Hanson. “I don’t think the broom with scratch it has much.”

But no matter how it get done you need to get your windows free of snow.

“Every time I go to Mason City for School I have cars with blowing snow coming off the windshield and it’s so frustrating,” said Hanson.

That’s why the Iowa State Patrol says they are cracking down on those who don’t follow the law and completely clear off their windows. If snow blocking visibility is the reason for a crash they will ticket you, $50 for the ticket and $75 in court costs. Troopers say they still see too many snow coated windows.

“I wasn’t working, but I saw a car turning on to 122,” said Sgt. Mindy Coe with the Iowa State Patrol. “He actually had to open his door to turn because of all the ice on his side windows.”

Though it has been a long winter, you still need to keep your car free of snow…even if you are using a broom.

“I don’t want snow flying off my car and I end up liable for an accident,” said Hanson.

Though Iowa Code says you have to clean all of your windows of snow it says nothing about cleaning off the roof of the vehicle. But if the snow coming off your car does cause an accident you are liable.