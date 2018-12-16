Another sentence in Forest City drug bust

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A third sentence is handed out in connection to a December 2017 drug bust.

Forest City police say they searched a home in the 700 block of South 7th Street on December 17, 2017, finding methamphetamine, marijuana, and children in the home. Four people were arrested.



Audrey Lynn O’Dell, 22 of Forest City, has now pleaded guilty to gathering where drugs are used and possession of meth-1st offense. She’s been given a deferred judgment and five years of probation. If she successfully completes her probation, this conviction will be removed from Audrey O’Dell’s record.

Valerie Lynn O’Dell previously pleaded guilty to gathering where drugs are used and child endangerment. She was sentenced to 36 days in jail and three years of probation.

State charges against Joseph Angel Luna of Mason City were dismissed to allow for federal prosecution. He eventually pleaded guilty to conspiracy and distribution of meth and was given 10 years in federal prison.

Charles Gene Barnish of Mason City pleaded not guilty to gathering where drugs are used and possession of meth-3rd offense. His trial in Winnebago County District Court has been delayed six times and is now scheduled to start on January 16, 2019.

