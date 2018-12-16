Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Another sentence in Forest City drug bust

Audrey O'Dell Audrey O'Dell

One defendant still set to stand trial.

Posted: Dec. 16, 2018 10:57 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A third sentence is handed out in connection to a December 2017 drug bust.

Forest City police say they searched a home in the 700 block of South 7th Street on December 17, 2017, finding methamphetamine, marijuana, and children in the home. Four people were arrested.


Valerie O'Dell

Joseph Luna

Audrey Lynn O’Dell, 22 of Forest City, has now pleaded guilty to gathering where drugs are used and possession of meth-1st offense. She’s been given a deferred judgment and five years of probation. If she successfully completes her probation, this conviction will be removed from Audrey O’Dell’s record.

Valerie Lynn O’Dell previously pleaded guilty to gathering where drugs are used and child endangerment. She was sentenced to 36 days in jail and three years of probation.

State charges against Joseph Angel Luna of Mason City were dismissed to allow for federal prosecution. He eventually pleaded guilty to conspiracy and distribution of meth and was given 10 years in federal prison.

Charles Gene Barnish of Mason City pleaded not guilty to gathering where drugs are used and possession of meth-3rd offense. His trial in Winnebago County District Court has been delayed six times and is now scheduled to start on January 16, 2019.

Charles Barnish

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 31°
Albert Lea
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 33°
Rochester
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 26°
Beautiful weather spills into Sunday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wreath Ceremony at the Minnesota Veterans Cemetery

Image

Noisy Christmas toys

Image

Educator teaching in foreign country

Image

Toys for Tots shopping

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Prep basketball highlights across Southern Minnesota

Image

Prep basketball highlights across North Iowa

Image

Prep basketball highlights across Southern Minnesota

Image

48 Hours Preview: Find Jodi

Image

Helping Single Mothers

Community Events