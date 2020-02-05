Clear
Another road loss for ISU, 76-61 to West Virginia

Mountaineers took the lead five minutes in and never gave it up.

Posted: Feb 5, 2020 8:42 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MORGANTOWN, WV. - Oscar Tshiebwe had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 13 West Virginia breezed to a 76-61 victory over Iowa State.

Chase Harler added 14 points, Emmitt Matthews Jr. and Derek Culver scored 12 points apiece and Jermaine Haley had 11 points for the Mountaineers. West Virginia never trailed. Five minutes into the game the Mountaineers built a lead that didn't fall below double digits again.

Rasir Bolton scored 18 points for the Cyclones and Tyrese Haliburton added 12 points. Iowa State fell to 0-7 on the road.

