Another restraining order issued for Freeborn County business over COVID violations

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office says it has been granted a temporary restraining order against The Pour House in Clarks Grove.

The AG’s Office sued the Freeborn County business on December 21 for violating Governor Walz’ ban on indoor dining and filed for a temporary restraining order on December 22 to compel the bar and grill comply with Executive Order 20-99, which banned indoor dining at bars and restaurants until January 11.

“Yet another court has recognized the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and the firm legal foundation of the State’s legitimate interest in putting a stop to it,” says Attorney General Keith Ellison. “I thank the thousands of Minnesota bars and restaurants that have done the right thing and met their responsibility to their communities by continuing to follow the law. A handful are choosing to ignore their responsibility: by so doing, they’re simply extending the pain the pandemic has already wrought upon all of us.”

The AG’s Office says The Pour House must now comply with COVID safety rules or risk being found in contempt of court.

“We’re continuing to seek voluntarily compliance from all establishments affected by the executive orders. Enforcement action is a last resort, but I will not hesitate to use it when I have no other choice to protect Minnesotans from this deadly virus,” says Ellison.