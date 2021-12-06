Another prison sentence for northeast Iowa may already behind bars

WEST UNION, Iowa – A man charged with multiple crimes in two northeast Iowa counties gets another prison sentence.

Mark Leonard Schroeder, 45 of Decorah, pleaded guilty in Fayette County District Court to third-degree burglary and attempted third-degree burglary. He was arrested for illegally entering a West Union garage on September 11, 2020, and leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase on a stolen motorcycle.

Schroeder was sentenced Monday to up to five years behind bars. That sentence will be served at the same time as several consecutive sentences handed down to Schroeder in Winneshiek County. Law enforcement in that county says Schroeder was caught on September 25, 2020, with the following stolen property in his possession:

- A loader grapple bucket worth over $10,000 stolen from New Hampton Auto Body

- A pickup truck worth over $1,500 stolen from Austin, Minnesota

- A John Deere lawn mower worth over $1,500 stolen from Winnebago County

- Assorted Stihl tools and products worth over $1,500 stolen from Floyd County

- A motor vehicle worth over $10,000

Schroeder pleaded guilty in Winneshiek County District Court to two counts of first-degree theft, three counts of second-degree theft, and two counts of third-degree burglary. He received consecutive sentences of up to 30 years in prison, with a minimum sentence of at least six year behind bars. Schroeder also had to pay $3,451.25 in restitution.