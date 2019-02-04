Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Another positive test for chronic wasting disease in southeastern Minnesota

Deer harvested in special late-season hunt.

Posted: Feb. 4, 2019 1:09 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A deer taken during a special hunt in southeastern Minnesota has tested positive for chronic wasting disease.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says it was harvested during the first weekend of a late-season hunt in deer permit area 346. The 1 and ½ year old male was taken 2 and ½ miles east of the deer farm in Winona, which has tested positive for CWD, and eight miles from a CWD positive wild deer taken in Houston County.

The DNR says this is the only positive result out of 157 deer harvested between January 25 and 27. About another 200 deer were taken between February 1 and 3 and test results on them should be available by February 8.

The DNR has notified the hunter of the positive CWD result and collected the carcass and meat.

The purpose of these special hunts is to give the DNR a better idea of the spread of CWD in southeastern Minnesota’s wild deer.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
10° wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -11°
Albert Lea
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -11°
Austin
Overcast
10° wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -10°
Charles City
Overcast
10° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -11°
Rochester
Overcast
10° wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -10°
Tracking a wintry mix and falling temperatures.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dr Oz - Urgent care or the ER?

Image

Altercation after NIACC men's basketball game

Image

My money - Tips to save

Image

Back the blue

Image

Tracking an Icy Monday Commute

Image

Border Sojourn

Image

Curling Club of Rochester hosts outdoor Bonspiel

Image

Bill to reverse city and county firework ordinances

Image

Sober celebration

Image

Mobility hubs going to the committee

Community Events