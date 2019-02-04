Another positive test for chronic wasting disease in southeastern Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A deer taken during a special hunt in southeastern Minnesota has tested positive for chronic wasting disease.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says it was harvested during the first weekend of a late-season hunt in deer permit area 346. The 1 and ½ year old male was taken 2 and ½ miles east of the deer farm in Winona, which has tested positive for CWD, and eight miles from a CWD positive wild deer taken in Houston County.

The DNR says this is the only positive result out of 157 deer harvested between January 25 and 27. About another 200 deer were taken between February 1 and 3 and test results on them should be available by February 8.

The DNR has notified the hunter of the positive CWD result and collected the carcass and meat.

The purpose of these special hunts is to give the DNR a better idea of the spread of CWD in southeastern Minnesota’s wild deer.