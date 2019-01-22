Clear
Another plea deal in Humboldt County attempted murder

Nicholas Bradley Nicholas Bradley

Authorities say man was hit with a truck and chased with a baseball bat.

Posted: Jan. 22, 2019 5:26 PM
Updated: Jan. 22, 2019 5:29 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DAKOTA CITY, Iowa – Another guilty plea is entered in a Humboldt County attempted murder case.

Law enforcement says Nicholas Joseph Bradley, 35, and Vilma Cyreena Velasquez, 26, tried to kill Austin Dean on April 29, 2018. Bradley is accused of hitting Dean with his pickup truck while Dean was riding a bicycle and Velasquez reportedly chased after Dean with a baseball bat.


Vilma Velasquez

Both were charged with attempted murder. Velasquez pleaded guilty in October 2018 to the lesser offenses of 1st degree harassment and assault while displaying a weapon. She was given one year of probation.

Bradley entered a guilty plea Monday to assault with a dangerous weapon. His sentencing is set for February 18.

