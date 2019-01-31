Another peak alert issued by four utility co-ops

KIMT-TV 3 – Another peak alert is being issued by four energy co-ops in northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Service, Heartland Power Cooperative, People’s Energy Cooperative, and MiEnergy Cooperative are asking members to reduce electric use between 5 and 8 pm Thursday. Those who take part in the Dual Fuel or Water Heater Energy Management Programs will be affected until 11 pm.

This peak alert is being issued due to expected high demand on the regional electric grid. Co-op members can set their thermostats to 68 degrees, or lower if no one is home, run appliances later in the evening, use a microwave instead of an oven, and keep televisions or gaming systems off.