Another option for the COVID-19 vaccine in Rochester

ST. PAUL, Minn. – CVS Pharmacy in Rochester will start giving COVID-19 vaccinations.

Governor Tim Walz says CVS Health and Goodrich Pharmacy have joined the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program and as a result, three CVS in-store pharmacies at Target stores in Duluth, Rochester and Eden Prairie will receive 3,510 vaccine doses and Goodrich Pharmacy will receive 1,170 vaccine doses.

Eligible Minnesotans can sign up for appointments immediately.

“We’re working relentlessly to build a robust provider network across the state and give Minnesotans options for how they can get vaccinated as efficiently and equitably as possible,” says Governor Walz. “As vaccine supply from the federal government continues to increase, we’re building the path so getting your COVID-19 vaccine can be as easy as making an appointment online and walking into your local CVS at Target or pharmacy. We will continue to mobilize every option we have to get more life-saving shots into more arms as quickly as possible and end this pandemic together.”

The locations and contact information for scheduling appointments will be accessible on the Vaccine Locator map when the information becomes available. The state will also be notifying eligible Minnesotans who are signed up for the Vaccine Connector about this new vaccine opportunity.