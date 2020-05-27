Another marquee Clear Lake summer event has been called off

A day after Clear Lake’s 4th of July celebration was canceled, another marquee north Iowa summer event has been called off.

Organizers said Wednesday the 2020 Bicycle, Blues and BBQ festival and Brews on the Beach Craft Beer Festival scheduled for July 10-12 has been canceled.

“We tried to hold off a decision as long as possible in the hopes that holding the BBBQ Festival weekend without limitations would be possible,” organizers said.

“As a small volunteer organization, we just do not feel we could reasonably hold the BBBQ Festival events while also following Public Health guidelines.”