Another lawsuit filed over River City Renaissance project

MASON CITY, Iowa – For a second time, Mason City is being sued by the former developer of the River City Renaissance.

G8 Development filed the lawsuit in November 2018, about a month after the city cancelled G8’s contract for the multi-million dollar downtown development. The City Council voted to end the agreement after G8 said it could not provide financial information required by the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) in order to approve state funding for the project.

G8 Development says its deal with Mason City did not mandate the developer meet any demands by an outside party like the IEDA and therefore, Mason City breached their contract.

G8 previously sued Mason City when it decided to take the River City Renaissance project away from G8 and award it to Gatehouse Capital. That lawsuit was dropped in January 2018 after the City Council voted to continue working with G8 on the downtown project.

Mason City City Administrator Aaron Burnett says the city was first notified of this new lawsuit on Wednesday.