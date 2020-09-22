Another honor for the new Mason City Arena

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Mason City Arena has been named Program of the Year by the Iowa City/County Management Association (IaCMA).

“It is great to see the River City Renaissance development be recognized for its creative solution to a problem plaguing cities across the country,” says City Administrator Aaron Burnett. “The repurposing of an old anchor store location into a multipurpose arena could be duplicated in many communities and hopefully this award will help raise awareness of this potential solution. The new Mason City Arena was an innovative project that is a testament to the progressive steps Mason City is taking and the momentum that is driving the realization of the larger Vision North Iowa plan.”

The IaCMA Program of the Year Award is presented to a local government and its chief administrator in recognitions of an innovative and successful program.

The Mason City Arena recently won the People’s All-Star Award from the Iowa League of Cities.