Another guilty plea in violent Rochester summer robbery

Police say victim was choked and thrown out of a car.

Posted: Apr. 4, 2019 12:46 PM
Updated: Apr. 4, 2019 1:47 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A second defendant is finally pleading guilty in a violent summer robbery.

Police say Mitchell Neil Winslow and Kaylee Anne Vartanian attacked and robbed a 20-year-old man on June 15, 2018. They were accused of choking the man, stealing $300 and his cell phone, then throwing him out of a car.

Winslow pleaded guilty in October 2018 to simple robbery and was given 10 years of supervised probation and either a $500 fine or 50 hours of community work service.

Vartanian, 19 of Stewartville, entered a guilty plea Thursday to aiding an offender – accomplice after the fact. Her sentencing is set for June 3.

