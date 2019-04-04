Another guilty plea in violent Rochester summer robbery

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A second defendant is finally pleading guilty in a violent summer robbery.

Police say Mitchell Neil Winslow and Kaylee Anne Vartanian attacked and robbed a 20-year-old man on June 15, 2018. They were accused of choking the man, stealing $300 and his cell phone, then throwing him out of a car.

Winslow pleaded guilty in October 2018 to simple robbery and was given 10 years of supervised probation and either a $500 fine or 50 hours of community work service.

Vartanian, 19 of Stewartville, entered a guilty plea Thursday to aiding an offender – accomplice after the fact. Her sentencing is set for June 3.