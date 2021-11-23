Another guilty plea in Hancock County baseball bat attack

GARNER, Iowa – A second guilty plea is entered in a Hancock County baseball bat beating.

Justin Michael Wellik, 21 of Forest City, has pleaded guilty to assault with intent to inflict serious injury.



Justin Wellik Justin Wellik

Kendrick Dyslin Kendrick Dyslin

Wellik and Kendrick Javon Allen Dyslin of Forest City were accused of attacking a man in Garner on May 10. Court documents say the pair went to confront the man about a burglary in Clear Lake. Investigators say Wellik and Dyslin jumped out of a car while wearing masks and one punched the victim in the face while the other hit him with a baseball bat.

Dyslin previously pleaded guilty to assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. He received two years of supervised probation and an $855 civil penalty.

Wellik’s sentencing is set for January 14, 2022.