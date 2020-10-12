Another guilty plea in Austin case of guns, drugs, and the 'dark web'

AUSTIN, Minn. – A second man is pleading guilty in a drug case that started on the “dark web.”

Levi Willis Wollschlager, 22 of Austin, entered a guilty plea Monday to 5th degree drug possession and being a drug user in possession of firearms. His sentencing is set for January 28, 2021.

Wollschlager and Abraham Dario Cervantes-Paz, 21 of Austin, were arrested on October 22, 2019. Authorities say a search of Wollschalger’s home found 295.50 grams of marijuana, 9.5 alprazolam pills, $1,947 in cash, three pistols, two shotguns, about 500 rounds of pistol ammunition, 3.95 grams of MDMA (Molly), and 55 capsules containing MDMA. Court document state Wollschlager admitted to buying the drugs on the “dark web” and then selling the MDMA and alprazolam.

Investigators also they found a red bag containing 370.50 grams of marijuana, 82 alprazolam pills, and $794 in cash and Wollschlager said the said belonged to Cervantes-Paz.

Cervantes-Paz previously pleaded guilty to 5th degree drug possession and got five years of supervised probation.