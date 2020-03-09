WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden. Booker announced on Twitter early Monday that Biden will “restore honor to the Oval Office and tackle our most pressing challenges.”
Booker ended his own presidential bid in January, pledging to do “everything in my power to elect the eventual Democratic nominee for president."
“The answer to hatred & division is to reignite our spirit of common purpose,” Booker tweeted.
Booker planned to appear with Biden in Detroit and Flint, Michigan later Monday, according to a Biden aide.
His decision follows recent Biden endorsements by several failed Democratic presidential candidates, including Sen. Kamala Harris of California and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick. Former Biden rivals Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, Beto O'Rourke, Mike Bloomberg, Tim Ryan and John Delaney have also endorsed him.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has been endorsed by Marianne Williamson and Bill de Blasio.
Related Content
- Another former rival endorses Joe Biden for President
- Iowa congresswoman endorsing Joe Biden's presidential bid
- Kamala endorses Biden, Jesse Jackson backs Sanders
- Joe Biden announces he is running for president in 2020
- Joe Biden announces he is running for president in 2020
- Joe Biden Talks to George Mallet
- Bernie Sanders' ceiling and Joe Biden's 'Avengers'
- Biden wins early state endorsements, including black leaders
- Biden picks up endorsement from key Iowa swing district congresswoman
- Klobuchar is ending her presidential bid, will endorse Biden