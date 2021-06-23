Another federal prison sentence for Rochester drug ring

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Rochester man is going to federal prison for dealing methamphetamine.

Jason Edward Hoffman, 34, pleaded guilty in August 2020 to conspiracy to distribute meth. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Minnesota says Hoffman was one of several individuals who worked with John Willis Netherton, also known as “Big John” or “Wicked One,” to distribute the drug in Rochester.



Hoffman was been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Other members of this drug ring that previously pleaded guilty include:

- John Willis Netherton, who was sentenced to 260 months imprisonment followed by eight years of supervised release

- Jacob Paul Williams was sentenced to 180 months imprisonment and five years of supervised release

- Andrew Robert Berndt was sentenced to 102 months imprisonment and five years of supervised release

- Miguel Angel Cuevas Zamora who was sentenced to 120 years imprisonment and two years of supervised release.

Additional co-conspirators Joshua Alexander Sazo, Nicholas John Hanson, Deja Lee Benton, and Kayleigh Rea Todd have all pleaded guilty and are pending sentencing.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Rochester Police Department, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, the South Central Drug Investigation Unit, and the Minnesota State Patrol.