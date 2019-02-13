Clear
Another day, another snow plow involved in SE Minnesota accident

Since Jan. 1, nine snow plows have been hit in southeast Minnesota.

Posted: Feb. 12, 2019
Updated: Feb. 12, 2019 11:54 AM

Another day, another snow plow involved in an accident.
The Minnesota DOT (District 6) tweeted out that the plow was hit by a truck on Highway 14 today.
Since Jan. 1, nine snow plows have been hit in southeast Minnesota and more than 40 have been hit statewide.
“Please slow down, keep a 10-car distance between you and the snow plow and only pass when conditions allow,” MnDOT said.

A snow plow ended up on its side during a crash last week in Olmsted County. 

