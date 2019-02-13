Another day, another snow plow involved in SE Minnesota accident

Another day, another snow plow involved in an accident.
The Minnesota DOT (District 6) tweeted out that the plow was hit by a truck on Highway 14 today.
Since Jan. 1, nine snow plows have been hit in southeast Minnesota and more than 40 have been hit statewide.
“Please slow down, keep a 10-car distance between you and the snow plow and only pass when conditions allow,” MnDOT said.
A snow plow ended up on its side during a crash last week in Olmsted County.
