Another child care option in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Many local families struggle to find affordable child care that’s near where they live. Another option in Rochester is hoping to help with that.

Tuesday marked the grand opening of the YMCA Early Childhood Learning Center.

It will serve 155 children, ages six weeks to five years.

Melissa Steenhoek has a preschooler at the center. She says affordability and location are two big factors in the choice of where to send her daughter.

“This was literally on my way to work so this was a big option for me because I like having that drive time with her where we can kind of process our day,” Steenhoek.

The center has already filled just over 30 of its 155 spots.

Steenhoek is grateful the staff keeps her in the loop throughout the day.

“It's hard as a mom to want to go to work when your kid is somewhere else and not knowing what's happening through the day,” Steenhoek said. “A big thing that makes it so much easier for me here is that they have the kid reports. They tell me how long she slept for nap, how well she went down, they take photos of her playing with her friends.”