Another candidate drops out of Democratic Presidential race

Seth Moulton Seth Moulton

Massachusetts Congressman follows Washington Governor this week.

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 9:44 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WASHINGTON (AP) — Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton plans to exit the Democratic presidential primary race on Friday, becoming the second 2020 candidate to drop out this week as the field narrows.

Moulton is set to announce the end of his campaign during remarks to the Democratic National Committee.

According to a copy of his speech obtained by The Associated Press, he'll say, "Though this campaign is not ending the way we hoped, I am leaving this race knowing that we raised issues that are vitally important to the American people and our future."

Moulton focused on mental health treatment after revealing his own struggles on that front as a combat veteran. He joins Washington Gov. Jay Inslee in exiting the presidential race this week.

