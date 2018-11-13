Update: 3 Clear Lake businesses burglarized Sunday into Monday

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Clear Lake police say three commercial buildings were burglarized over the weekend.

“In all cases, the suspect(s) gained entry by using force,” Clear Lake police captain Mike Colby said. “Only one of the businesses had an alarm system. No employees were reported on the premises during the incidents.”

Clear Lake police said it appears that money and other items were taken.

Papa Everett’s, located on Highway 18 in Clear Lake, had its front door smashed out around 4:30 a.m. Monday.

The business said the person was wearing a mask and gloves and broke the glass to enter the building.

Owner Sandy Mark says that she's no stranger to this, as her business was targeted by burglars before.

"Several years ago, we had a break in and they broke in through our window. It's kind of creepy and it's a little offsetting."

Since then, she has taken extra steps to make it more secure, but adds that it's a balancing act between security and pleasing customers when running a business.

"Since that hasn't happened all that often, it's not really the #1 priority. And I feel that Clear Lake is pretty secure, it's more of a secure area than neighboring communities. I feel like the police force is pretty much out and about and on top of it."

So far, she has not found any money, food or anything valuable missing.



Papa Everett’s is asking anyone who may have seen anything to contact Clear Lake police at (641) 357-2186.

The business is still open today.

A similar burglary was reported in August to the South Shore Donut Company in Clear Lake, and a burglary investigation is underway in Grafton after some reported thefts over the weekend.