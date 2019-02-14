Another arrest for delivering meth to a cooperating individual in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - A 39-year-old man is the latest person to be picked up for delivering methamphetamine to a cooperating individual.
Nathaniel Ward, of Mason City, was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail early Thursday for delivering meth.
Authorities say the meth was delivered to a person under the direct control of the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department in September of 2018 at 2nd St. SE in Mason City.
This arrest follows four others being arrested earlier this week for the same alleged crime.
Ward is being held on $20,000 bond.
