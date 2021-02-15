Another COVID vaccine signup Tuesday in Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa – Another coronavirus vaccine signup period will start Tuesday morning in Cerro Gordo County.

Health officials say people can begin calling 641-421-9321 at 10 am Tuesday and calls will be taken until all available appointments are full. CG Public Health says it has received 400 doses of the Modern COVID-19 vaccine for this signup period.

Only healthcare personnel or those 65 years old or older should sign up. CG Public Health says the vaccine will be administered Wednesday between 10 am and 3 pm and Friday between 10 and 3 pm.