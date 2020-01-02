Anonymous donor gifts bikes to children in need for two decades

ZUMBROTA, Minn. - Christmas may have come and gone but the spirit of giving is still going strong!

Three Rivers Community Action says every year around Christmas time between eight and ten bikes appear at the Zumbrota office.

This year Diane Kitzmann says is no different. The anonymous gift has been appearing like clockwork for nearly two decades!

Kitzmenn says she's been the one to discover the bikes a few times and it's always special giving them to children in need.

"It's so exciting to see someone in this area, and we don't know who, is willing to give bikes for needy children. It's just awesome," said Kitzmenn.

The bikes are passed out to kids in Head Start groups around the area or the organization raffles them off to families in need.