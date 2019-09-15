Clear
Annual walk to raise awareness of addiction

They walking to break the stigma on mental illness and substance use

Posted: Sep 15, 2019 10:11 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-September is national recovery month.
To raise awareness of mental illness and substance use disorders, the non-profit "Recovery is Happening" held their ninth annual "We Wont Stay Silent" walk/run.

“People in recovery their families their community that supports them to really come out and show the faces and be the voice of recovery,”Said Founder Tiffany Hunsley.

People laced up their shoes to walk from peace united church all the way around silver lake park.
The goal is to shed light on an issue thousands of people are battling, including Randy Anderson.
He's leading the march today and is a person in recovery.
He's battled substance abuse for years, now he wants people to know it can get better.

“Showing that people really do recover. I think there is so much stigma and shame out there and people just don't think that people get well from this disease and they do,” he said.

at the event today people were also able to learn more about local support and treatment services in the community

