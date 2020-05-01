Annual tree sale persists during pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - When Olmsted County Soil and Water Conservation District took orders for trees last October, it never imagined it would be selling them at its annual tree sale in the middle of the pandemic.

It tried to delay the sale during the stay at home order, but when it was extended, it decided to go through with the sale. The trees are perishable and need to go from the nurseries to the ground in a timely manner.

Customers drove up to the industrial building at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds and staying in their cars while staff, equipped with masks, put the trees in their vehicles.

"We have a lot of repeat customers that enjoy planting trees and watching them grow overtime so its fun to see some of the people you get on an annual basis," says district manager Skip Langer.