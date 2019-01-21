Clear
Annual march for MLK Day, renaming of East Park in his honor: 'This is one of those days that I think Rochester has to be proud of'

New this year is the renaming of East Park to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

Posted: Jan. 21, 2019 9:54 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Monday marked Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Every year in honor of the civil rights leader, Rochester's chapter of the NAACP hosts a march.This year, the event had to be moved inside due to weather.

Still, dozens turned out to walk for what Dr. King stood for, peace and love.

"We continue to be inspired by the dream of Martin Luther King, which is a dream that didn't just stop with him and when his life was prematurely extinguished," Tej Khalsa, of Rochester, said, "but instead it was something that I think it ignited in the hearts of so many all around the world."

Many in attendance agree this was a long time coming for the city.

"I've been here since '94. and there was nothing with MLK on it because we honor him every year with the march and the breakfast," Mitch Stevenson, of Rochester, said, "but I think this is a great day. This is one of those days that I think Rochester has to be proud of."

The discussion of renaming the park begin in October of 2018.

