Annual festival will feature foods and beverages from Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Local foods from cheese to chocolate as well as wine and beer will soon be available to purchase during an annual festival in Rochester.

The 8th annual FEAST!, a festival for all ages, will feature foods from Iowa, Wisconsin, and Minnesota.

There will also be kid's activities, cooking demonstrations, and prizes.

It all takes place on Saturday, December 11th from 10AM-4PM.

Organizers say the festival is a chance of highlighting the importance of local food to our area’s economy.

Tim Penny, the president of the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation explained, “A way to elevate the visibility of these local food producers and processors so they can become more profitable, and grow their business. It's a way to celebrate community because this is really about bringing people together. You know farmers markets run during the fall and summer months but by the time you get into the winter that's kind of behind us so this is a way of bringing people together in a community spirit.”

Penny says if you're looking to skip the crowds you can opt for curbside pickup at the Mayo Civic Center.

