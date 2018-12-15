Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Annual Wreath Ceremony at the Minnesota Veterans Cemetery

300 wreaths were laid.

Posted: Dec. 15, 2018 4:49 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

PRESTON, Minn. - At state veterans cemeteries across the country, people are gathering to honor deceased veterans. The event happens every year on the third Saturday of December. Wreaths are laid in honor of each branch of the military and POWMIA, and then families disperse to lay wreaths at the burial sites of their loved ones. For buried veterans whose families aren't able to be there, volunteers lay a wreath to properly honor them.

"It's hard sometimes to stop and pause and take a little time to reflect and think about the reasons that we have these freedoms that we have," explains director of the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery Preston Robert Gross.

Master Sergeant Lisa McCabe-Evans has served for 23 years in the National Guard and Reserves. She was selected to lay a wreath in honor of Army veterans, laid one for her father who passed away in October, and volunteered to lay wreaths at other veterans' graves. For her and other families at the ceremony, this will be their first holiday season without their loved one. "Especially our service members who are a part of our family, it's really nice to remember them. I've really been missing my dad the last couple days, especially when I found out I was selected for commission," says McCabe-Evans.

300 wreaths now decorate the cemetery.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 32°
Rochester
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Beautiful weather spills into Sunday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Prep basketball highlights across Southern Minnesota

Image

Prep basketball highlights across North Iowa

Image

Prep basketball highlights across Southern Minnesota

Image

48 Hours Preview: Find Jodi

Image

Helping Single Mothers

Image

Local officer receives CIT Officer of the Year Award

Image

Students on public buses

Image

North Iowa Humane Society receives large donation

Image

Friday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

KIMT News at 6 "A" Block Dec. 14, 2018

Community Events