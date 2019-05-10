Annual Walk MS this Saturday in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - Are you ready to walk in the fight against multiple sclerosis?

This Saturday, over 200 people are expected to lace up their shoes and raise $37,000 for the cause in Mason City. This year's Walk MS starts at Southbridge Mall. Participants can walk one and three mile routes, with all funds raised through donations (as well as fundraising throughout the year) going towards research for a cure.

Jen Gogerty has relapsing remitting MS, the most common type, and was first diagnosed in 2002. She says events like the walk help her to feel connected to others who might be experiencing the same debilitating disease.

"MS kills connection, but connection kills MS. I think that's another great slogan to live by, so that way, you don't give up on hope.

While there are some common symptoms such as numbness or tingling, there are other symptoms that can vary from person to person.

"You can have issues, whether it could be with balance, it could be vision, it could be some cognitive things...those are kind of the main ones, but there's other things that could happen to a person as well."

Registration starts at 9 a.m., with the walk beginning at 10.

A recent study by the National MS Society confirms that there are nearly 1,000,000 people living with MS in the U.S., more than twice the original estimate from a previous study that showed just 400,000.